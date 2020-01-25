‘Celebration of Democracy’: Owaisi to Hold Anti-CAA Meet in Hyd
File image of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.
File image of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.(Image: Twitter/Asaduddin Owaisi)

‘Celebration of Democracy’: Owaisi to Hold Anti-CAA Meet in Hyd

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, along with several religious scholars, will address the Jashn-e-Jamuriat meeting, a protest-cum-poetry event, at the Khilwat Ground adjacent to Charminar in Hyderabad on Saturday, 25 January.

The timing and venue of the event was changed following directions of the Telangana High Court. It will now be held from 6-9 pm on Saturday.

"Police rejected permission for the protest meeting at Charminar, they advised us to instead move it to nearby Khilwat Ground which we've accepted," Owaisi had tweeted on Thursday night.

The program will involve ‘protest, poetry and a celebration of democracy’ in a bid to protest against CAA, NRC and NPR, a digital pamphlet of the event said.

Owaisi’s War of Words With Shah

On Tuesday, at a rally in Karimnagar district, Owaisi had taken on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asking him to debate with him on the contentious legislation.

This was in response to Shah's open challenge to Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati for a debate on CAA, NRC and NPR.

“I am here... debate with me. Why (debate) with these people... Dadhi wale se karo na (Debate with a bearded man). We will talk and debate on CAA, NPR and NRC.”
Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM President

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


