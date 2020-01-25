‘Celebration of Democracy’: Owaisi to Hold Anti-CAA Meet in Hyd

The timing and venue of the event was changed following directions of the Telangana High Court. It will now be held from 6-9 pm on Saturday.

"Police rejected permission for the protest meeting at Charminar, they advised us to instead move it to nearby Khilwat Ground which we've accepted," Owaisi had tweeted on Thursday night.



The program will involve ‘protest, poetry and a celebration of democracy’ in a bid to protest against CAA, NRC and NPR, a digital pamphlet of the event said.