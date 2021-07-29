Ahead of Polls, New Cabinet Ministers From UP to Embark on Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Wednesday, 28 July, spoke to MPs from three constituencies of the state, asking them to prepare for the Jan Ashirwad Yatra for the newly-inducted Cabinet ministers belonging to UP.

Six of the newly-instated ministers from the BJP will embark upon the Jan Ashirwad Yatra 'to seek the blessings of the public,' between 16-18 August, NDTV reported.