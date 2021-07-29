Ahead of Polls, New Cabinet Ministers From UP to Embark on Jan Ashirwad Yatra
Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Wednesday, 28 July, spoke to MPs from three constituencies of the state, asking them to prepare for the Jan Ashirwad Yatra for the newly-inducted Cabinet ministers belonging to UP.
Six of the newly-instated ministers from the BJP will embark upon the Jan Ashirwad Yatra 'to seek the blessings of the public,' between 16-18 August, NDTV reported.
The BJP chief chaired a meeting of 39 MPs from Braj, Kanpur and Western UP on Wednesday, wherein UP CM Yogi Adityanath was also in attendance, news agency ANI reported.
"Today @BJP4UP addressed all the MPs of Western UP, Braj and Kanpur in the MPs meeting organized under Prime Minister @narendramodi ji's guidance and successful chief minister @myogiadityanath. Under his leadership, the policies and development works of the state government are fulfilling the resolution of Antyodaya," Nadda said in a tweet.
Recently-appointed Minister of State for Law and Justice SPS Baghel, who is a Member of Parliament from Agra, said, "The newly-inducted ministers will seek blessing from the people. They will pass across at least three Lok Sabha seats before reaching their own constituencies," ANI reported.
The BJP will also celebrate Anna Mahotsav (a food grain festival) in Uttar Pradesh on 5 August, wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release an installment of ration to 80 lakh penurious people in the state.
(With inputs from NDTV and ANI)
