Ahead of Parliament's Winter Session, Process of Farm Laws Repeal Begins: Report
The Parliament's Winter Session is scheduled to begin on 29 November.
Ahead of the planned repeal of the farm laws in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, the government seems to have started its process of ensuring a consensus on issues in the House. Reports say that the presiding officers have also asked party leaders to ensure that the four-week long session functions smoothly.
The winter session is scheduled to begin on 29 November.
Before the session itself is an all-party meet, scheduled to take place on Sunday, 28 November, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend, NDTV reported, quoting sources.
According to the report, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary executive meeting is expected to be held the same evening, along with a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) floor leaders at 3 pm. Sources said that Modi will also attend these meeting.
The Indian Express reported that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu are also scheduled to meet floor leaders of all parties to avoid a chaotic session like the monsoon session this year.
Meanwhile, news agency PTI reported, quoting sources, that the Union Cabinet is likely to take up the bills to repeal the three farm laws for approval on Wednesday. These will then be introduced in the winter session.
However, NDTV reported, quoting sources, that there will be only one single bill to repeal the three farm laws, which is still being prepared by the government and is awaiting approval from the Prime Minister's Office.
Modi in a drastic U-turn on Friday had announced the government's decision to repeal the contentious farm laws. While the farmers welcomed the decision, they have said that their agitation will continue till the legislation is withdrawn in the Parliament's winter session.
Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday wrote an open letter to Modi, putting forth six conditions and said that they would continue the agitation if the government failed to discuss those six issues with the farmers.
(With inputs from NDTV, The Indian Express and PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.