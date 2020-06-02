The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Tuesday, 2 June, appointed Adesh Kumar Gupta as the Delhi unit chief, replacing Manoj Tiwari.The move comes almost four months after the Delhi Assembly polls in which the BJP won just seven seats.Newly-appointed Gupta was a former Mayor of New Delhi Municipal Council and has served as a Councillor of West Patel Nagar.Tiwari was said to be on borrowed time after the party’s poor performance in the Delhi Assembly election in February, said a report by NDTV.Sources told NDTV that Tiwari had offered to resign after their defeat in the elections but was asked to stay on till a replacement was found.BJP called this change a routine move, as changes in the BJP chiefs of other states like Chhattisgarh and Manipur were also announced. Tiwari, who is a popular singer-actor from Bhojpuri films, was unable to counter AAP effectively, even after the BJP won all seven seats parliamentary seats in the national elections.(With inputs from NDTV) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.