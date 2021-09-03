ABP CVoter Poll: Harish Rawat Emerges as Preferred Uttarakhand CM Candidate

Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, slated to be held early next year, an opinion poll carried out by ABP-CVoter has shown that 30.6% of the population polled preferred Congress leader and former state Chief Minister Harish Rawat as their candidate for the post.

The survey was carried out throughout August and had over 15,850 participants.

Meanwhile, 22.5% of the respondents chose Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and current state CM Pushkar Singh Dhami as their CM candidate while 19.5 percent picked BJP's Anil Baluni as their preferred candidate.