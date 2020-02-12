AAP Can Be the Alternative Punjab Wants, But There Are 5 Problems

Besides the massive extent of the win in Delhi, what has also excited AAP’s Punjab unit is its wins in Sikh and Punjabi dominated seats like Tilak Nagar, Hari Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Rajinder Nagar, Moti Nagar, Kalkaji and Jangpura.

This is despite the Shiromani Akali Dal supporting the BJP and the fact that Congress fielded a large number of Sikh candidates.

However, there are still many hurdles in front of AAP’s revival in Punjab.