92% Voter Turnout in Manipur Bypolls for 4 Assembly Seats

The bypolls took place for the Lilong and Wangjing--Tentha seats in Thoubal district, Saitu in Kangpokpi, and Wangoi in Imphal West district.

The voters will decide the fate of 11 candidates in fray for the four Assembly constituencies for which the bypolls were necessitated after sitting Congress legislators, elected in the 2017 elections, resigned from the Assembly and the party to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

BJP candidate Ginsuanhau was elected unopposed from Singhat seat in Churachandpur district on 22 October, after Independent nominee Chinlunthang withdrew his candidature.

The BJP has put up candidates in three of the four seats and is supporting an Independent candidate in Lilong seat, while the opposition Congress is in the fray in all four constituencies.