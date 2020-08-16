3 FIRs Against AAP’s Sanjay Singh For Comments Against Yogi Govt

Three FIRs have been registered in different districts over the past two days against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh.

Singh has been booked for accusing the UP government of being "pro-Thakur" and insulting the Dalits by not inviting President Ram Nath Kovind to the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

Singh was booked under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) and 505 (1)(b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) of IPC in Aligarh, Lakhimpur Kheri and Muzaffarnagar on complaints filed by three local residents.