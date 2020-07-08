‘Nehru Had Also Gone’: Sharad Pawar on PM Modi’s Visit to Ladakh

End of June, Pawar had said that matters of national security should not be politicised and one must remember what happened after the 1962 war when large tracts of land were occupied by the Chinese.

This came as a response to a question he was asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s charge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had surrendered Indian territory to the Chinese aggression, Hindustan Times reported.



Pawar said that the first time something like this happened was after the 1962 war when China laid claim on Indian land. “We can’t forget what had happened in 1962 when China occupied 45,000 square kilometres of India’s territory. While making these allegations, one should also look at what had happened in the past. This is an issue of national interest and once should not bring in politics here,” the former defence minister told reporters.