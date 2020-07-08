‘Nehru Had Also Gone’: Sharad Pawar on PM Modi’s Visit to Ladakh
“In a conflict situation, the country’s leaders have to ensure a boost in the morale of forces,” Pawar said.
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday, 7 July, that he was not surprised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Ladakh.
Speaking about the 1962 war with China, Pawar said, “But (the then prime minister) Nehru had gone there. Even Yashwantrao Chavan, who was defence minister, too, had gone to the China border and boosted the morale of the forces.”
“When there is a conflict situation between two nations and forces are involved, the country’s leadership has to ensure that the morale of the forces is boosted. I am not surprised that he (Modi) went there,” Pawar said according to news agency Press Trust of India.
Reflecting on the time in 1993, when he was the defence minister and had gone to China, Pawar said, a “no-weapon treaty was also signed. During the all-party meeting with the PM, I had said the (present) issue needs to be solved through diplomatic channels and we need to create international pressure on China,” he said. A treaty was signed, under which soldiers from both the sides were to be pulled back, PTI reported.
“I read in newspapers that following dialogue through diplomatic channels, soldiers from both sides were pulled back. If it is so, then it is good,” Pawar added about the present situation.
When Pawar Snubbed Rahul Gandhi
End of June, Pawar had said that matters of national security should not be politicised and one must remember what happened after the 1962 war when large tracts of land were occupied by the Chinese.
This came as a response to a question he was asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s charge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had surrendered Indian territory to the Chinese aggression, Hindustan Times reported.
Pawar said that the first time something like this happened was after the 1962 war when China laid claim on Indian land. “We can’t forget what had happened in 1962 when China occupied 45,000 square kilometres of India’s territory. While making these allegations, one should also look at what had happened in the past. This is an issue of national interest and once should not bring in politics here,” the former defence minister told reporters.
