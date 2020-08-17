Cong Denies Jha’s Claim of 100 Leaders Seeking Leadership Change
Former spokesperson Sanjay Jha had tweeted that 100 Congress leaders had written to Sonia Gandhi asking for change.
A month after he was suspended from the Congress party, former spokesperson Sanjay Jha made an explosive claim on Twitter on Monday, 17 August, that around 100 Congress leaders were “distressed at the state of affairs within the party” and wrote to interim party president Sonia Gandhi seeking a change in political leadership.
Jha’s claim was denied by the Congress party soon after it was made, with the party’s spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala taking to Twitter to term the letter ‘non-existent’, and state that this news was a ploy to divert attention from the links between Facebook and the BJP, recently exposed in an article by the Wall Street Journal.
Jha was suspended by the Congress for ‘anti-party activities’, following strong criticism by him for the situation in Rajasthan involving Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot. He had commented following his removal that “My loyalty is to the Congress ideology. My fidelity is not to any individual or family.”
Congress Slams BJP Over Report on Facebook’s Hate Speech Policy Tweak
The Congress slammed the BJP over the deeply troubling report by the American newspaper, which claims that Facebook has deliberately overlooked hate speech and objectionable content from BJP leaders and workers at the behest of their India policy head, Ankhi Das.
While Rahul Gandhi and Surjewala have taken to social media to attack the BJP over the allegations, MP Shashi Tharoor, who heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Information Technology, said the Standing Committee would look into the allegations.
Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back at the Congress allegations, calling Gandhi “a loser” and arguing that the Congress’s links with Cambridge Analytica had already come out before the last elections.
Who Will Lead Congress?
Sonia Gandhi’s tenure as interim president of the Congress ended on 10 August. She had taken up the position after Rahul Gandhi resigned in the aftermath of the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. The Congress had announced at the time that Sonia would continue as president till such time as a proper procedure could be implemented to select a new leader, which is supposed to happen “in the not too distant future”.
Shashi Tharoor was recently reported by NDTV as saying that the Congress needed to speed up its search for a full-time president “to arrest the growing public perception that the party is adrift and rudderless”.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.