Cong Denies Jha’s Claim of 100 Leaders Seeking Leadership Change

The Congress slammed the BJP over the deeply troubling report by the American newspaper, which claims that Facebook has deliberately overlooked hate speech and objectionable content from BJP leaders and workers at the behest of their India policy head, Ankhi Das.

While Rahul Gandhi and Surjewala have taken to social media to attack the BJP over the allegations, MP Shashi Tharoor, who heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Information Technology, said the Standing Committee would look into the allegations.

Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back at the Congress allegations, calling Gandhi “a loser” and arguing that the Congress’s links with Cambridge Analytica had already come out before the last elections.