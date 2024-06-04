North East Delhi Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

The polling for North East Delhi was held in Phase 6 on 25 May.



The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in North East Delhi are Manoj Tiwari (BJP) and Kanhaiya Kumar (Congress). Lok Sabha constituency of North East Delhi has seen three elections after coming into existence post the 2008 delimitation. Two of those were won by BJP's Manoj Tiwari. This time, he ran for a potential third-term to represent North East Delhi in the Parliament. He is also the lone BJP MP from the national capital to be re-fielded by the party from last elections.



Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president, Kanhaiya Kumar, who is a joint candidate of AAP and Congress under INDIA bloc was against Manoj Tiwari. This was Kanhaiya’s second parliamentary election, after he lost the contest on Begusarai seat in 2019 polls on CPI ticket.



Both the candidates are native to the state of Bihar. North East Delhi has a sizeable migrant population from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Of the 10 assembly seats that fall in this LS seat, AAP presently holds seven.



As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in North East Delhi seat.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the North East Delhi seat was won by BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari, while Congress candidate Sheila Dikshit had come in second place.



In 2014's General Elections, North East Delhi constituency was won by BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari and AAP candidate Anand Kumar was the runner-up.



Assembly seats that fall under North East Delhi parliamentary constituency include Burari, Timarpur, Seema Puri, Rohtas Nagar, Ghonda, Babarpur, Gokalpur, Mustafabad, Karawal Nagar, Seelampur.