North East Delhi Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

North East Delhi Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
Live Updates of North East Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
The polling for North East Delhi was held in Phase 6 on 25 May.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in North East Delhi are Manoj Tiwari (BJP) and Kanhaiya Kumar (Congress). Lok Sabha constituency of North East Delhi has seen three elections after coming into existence post the 2008 delimitation. Two of those were won by BJP's Manoj Tiwari. This time, he ran for a potential third-term to represent North East Delhi in the Parliament. He is also the lone BJP MP from the national capital to be re-fielded by the party from last elections.
Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president, Kanhaiya Kumar, who is a joint candidate of AAP and Congress under INDIA bloc was against Manoj Tiwari. This was Kanhaiya’s second parliamentary election, after he lost the contest on Begusarai seat in 2019 polls on CPI ticket.
Both the candidates are native to the state of Bihar. North East Delhi has a sizeable migrant population from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Of the 10 assembly seats that fall in this LS seat, AAP presently holds seven.
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in North East Delhi seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the North East Delhi seat was won by BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari, while Congress candidate Sheila Dikshit had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, North East Delhi constituency was won by BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari and AAP candidate Anand Kumar was the runner-up.
Assembly seats that fall under North East Delhi parliamentary constituency include Burari, Timarpur, Seema Puri, Rohtas Nagar, Ghonda, Babarpur, Gokalpur, Mustafabad, Karawal Nagar, Seelampur.
North East Delhi is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Delhi.
Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all seven seats of Delhi National Capital Territory (NCT) went to polls in phase six on 25 May.
The ruling party AAP and Congress have entered into an alliance as part of the INDIA bloc. According to the seat-sharing agreement between the two, Congress fielded its candidates on three seats and AAP has nominated members on the remaining four seats. BJP is contesting all seven seats alone.
BJP has been making clean sweep in the past two Lok Sabha elections (2019 and 2014) in Delhi, winning all seven seats. This year, Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in the alleged excise policy scam is said to be an influencing factor in Delhi’s polls.
