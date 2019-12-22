No Need For Indians to Declare Religion to Open Bank Account: Govt
Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar on Saturday, 21 December, denied reports that Indian citizens need to declare their religion for opening of bank accounts and KYC purpose, calling them "baseless rumours".
The clarification comes after news reports suggested that Indian banks may ask depositors and customers to list their religion.
"There is no requirement for Indian citizens to declare their religion for opening/ existing bank account or for KYC. Do not fall for baseless rumours about any such move by banks," Kumar said in a tweet late on Saturday evening.
Kumar’s tweet, however, specifically talks about ‘Indian citizens’, which raises the question, will refugees or immigrants or those who are yet to prove their citizenship have to declare their religion if they want to open a bank account?
(With inputs from PTI)