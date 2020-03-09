MP Poaching Drama: 19 from Scindia Camp Whisked Away to Bengaluru

19 Congress MLAs, close to Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, landed at HAL Airport in Bengaluru on Monday, 9 March. Sources in BJP Karnataka told The Quint, the 19 members, including 6 ministers, have been flown in batches and BJP Mahadevpura MLA Arvind Limbavali is in charge of taking care of them.

Scindia will reportedly reach Bhopal with CM Kamal Nath by Monday evening.

The development comes on a day Kamal Nath met Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi and discussed cabinet expansion as well as the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.