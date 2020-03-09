MP Poaching Drama: 19 from Scindia Camp Whisked Away to Bengaluru
19 Congress MLAs, close to Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, landed at HAL Airport in Bengaluru on Monday, 9 March. Sources in BJP Karnataka told The Quint, the 19 members, including 6 ministers, have been flown in batches and BJP Mahadevpura MLA Arvind Limbavali is in charge of taking care of them.
Scindia will reportedly reach Bhopal with CM Kamal Nath by Monday evening.
The development comes on a day Kamal Nath met Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi and discussed cabinet expansion as well as the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.
The legislators, close to Scindia, have gone incommunicado mysteriously, News18 reported.
The ministers whose mobile phones are switched off included health minister Tulsi Silavat, Labour Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput, Women and Child Development Minister Imarti Devi, Food and Civil supplies Minister Pradyumna Singh Tomar and School Education Minister Dr Prabhura Choudhary, as per News18.
They have been demanding that he be appointed as the state Congress chief. They have also been urging the party leadership to nominate him to the Rajya Sabha, as three seats of the Upper House of Parliament from the state are going to be vacated in April this year.
One of these seats is currently represented by party veteran Digvijaya Singh, while two others by the BJP.
The Kamal Nath government is faced with an alleged poaching bid ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, scheduled on 26 March.
Labour Minister Sisodiya, a staunch supporter of Scindia, on 6 March, said the ruling dispensation will face a crisis if it "neglects and disrespects" senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.
With 114 MLAs and support from Independent MLAs, the Congress has a wafer thin majority in the 230-member Assembly where the simple majority mark is 115. The BJP has 107 members.
“BJP is doing this politics of pressure. But I would definitely say that Kamal Nath ji’s government will face a crisis only when it neglects and disrespects our leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Black clouds will certainly descend on the Madhya Pradesh government then.”Mahendra Singh Sisodia, in a video statement
Scindia has often taken on the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, a move considered a result of friction within the state unit.
He had, last month, threatened to take to the streets if the Madhya Pradesh government led by his party failed to meet the demands of protesting guest teachers. Chief Minister Kamal Nath had later virtually dared him to do so.
On 3 March, in late-night political drama in the state, the Congress claimed the Opposition BJP took eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the Kamal Nath-led government. On 5 March, the Congress held a press conference in New Delhi, in which it claimed that the BJP "kidnapped 14 MLAs" to bring down its government in Madhya Pradesh, NDTV reported.
However, the BJP attributed the entire political drama to the internal bickering of the Congress, saying the party had nothing to do with it.
(With inputs from NDTV and News18)
