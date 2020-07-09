Existence of NDRF Doesn’t Bar Creation of PM Cares: Centre to SC

In a response to a plea seeking transfer of PM Cares Fund to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), the Centre, on Thursday, 9 July, filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court saying the existence of NDR fund does not prohibit a different fund like PM Cares.

The affidavit filed by the Ministry of Home Affairs said, "It is submitted there exists a fund stipulated under section of the DMA (Disaster Management Act) which is called NDRF fund. However, mere existence of a statutory fund would not prohibit in creation of a different fund like PM-Cares fund which provides for voluntary donations," IANS reported.

The government also said that transferring funds is not "maintainable".