Man Accused of Sexually Harassing Women Ordered To Clean Drain as Bail Condition

A local court in Bihar’s Madhubani district has ordered a man accused of attacking and sexually harassing women to clean and maintain the drain in front of his house as a condition for bail.

The order stated, “…he is directed to be released on bail on furnishing bail bond of ₹10,000 with two sureties of the like amount each to the satisfaction of the learned court below with condition that as per statement of counsel for the petitioner, the petitioner shall clean, maintain and supervise Nala (drain) situated in front of his house.”