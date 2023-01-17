'You Serious?' SC Asks, As State Opposes Relief to Principal in Library Book FIR

“Are you serious?” The Supreme Court, on Monday, 16 January, asked the state of Madhya Pradesh (MP) after being informed by the State’s counsel that they intended to challenge a High Court order granting anticipatory bail to a law-school principal.

But why? The FIR had been filed in connection with an allegedly “Hinduphobic” book found in the library of the college he was the principal of.

So what did the court say? According to LiveLaw, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who was heading the bench, said:

“State must do some serious stuff. He is a college principal. Why are you arresting him? A book is found in the library which is said to have some communal undertones…The book was purchased in 2014. And he is sought to be arrested? Are you serious?”