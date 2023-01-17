'You Serious?' SC Asks, As State Opposes Relief to Principal in Library Book FIR
The court was informed by the State’s counsel that they intended to challenge the order granting anticipatory bail.
“Are you serious?” The Supreme Court, on Monday, 16 January, asked the state of Madhya Pradesh (MP) after being informed by the State’s counsel that they intended to challenge a High Court order granting anticipatory bail to a law-school principal.
But why? The FIR had been filed in connection with an allegedly “Hinduphobic” book found in the library of the college he was the principal of.
So what did the court say? According to LiveLaw, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who was heading the bench, said:
“State must do some serious stuff. He is a college principal. Why are you arresting him? A book is found in the library which is said to have some communal undertones…The book was purchased in 2014. And he is sought to be arrested? Are you serious?”
What else? While the state’s counsel contended that the students have complained that the petitioner was teaching from the book, the CJI said:
“If you want to challenge the order, you do it. We will deal with it.”
The petitioner had reportedly resigned from his post as the principal of the college after protests by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).
What did the petitioner say? The petitioner on his part has said that the book, titled “Collective Violence And Criminal Justice System” was published and purchased by the college in 2014, when he was only a professor there.
His argument was that the case had been filed for political purposes and he was unnecessarily dragged in — especially considering that he was neither involved in the publication or marketing of the book, nor (being a professor in 2014) involved in the process of buying books for the college library.
(With inputs from LiveLaw.)
Topics: Supreme Court Madhya Pradesh ABVP
