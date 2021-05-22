‘Why Is Uttarakhand Getting Step-Child Treatment’: HC to Centre 

The court asked as to why the oxygen quota of Uttarakhand is not being increased to 300 tonnes, given its terrain and need for oxygen. It asked the central government's lawyer as to why Uttarakhand was being neglected in such a manner.

The court also asked about crowd control measures being taken at Chardham temples which opened recently for regular prayers.

Tourism Secretary Dilip Jawalkar informed the court about the number of people earmarked to perform duties at each temple.

But the court said social media tells a very different story. It further observed that nobody was following these crowd control measures. It advised Jawalkar to take the next chopper to Chardham and find out what the reality is.