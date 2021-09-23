'We're Happy Something Is Being Done': SC on Centre's COVID Ex Gratia Provision

Announcing an ex gratia amount of Rs 50,000 to the families of each person who died of COVID-19, the central government, on Wednesday, told the Supreme Court that the compensation will be paid by the state governments from their respective State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The kin of persons who lost their lives to COVID-19 while engaged in relief operations or preparedness activities will also be compensated, as per the guidelines recommended by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).