UP BJP Leader Claims Rivals Paid Cops to Shoot Him

A Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district has accused the police of attempting to kill him after a Special Operation Group allegedly fired at his vehicle on the night of Wednesday, 7 April, reported NDTV.

According to the report, BJP leader Ashwani Pawar, who hails from the district’s Ailum Kasbah, was driving with some people in his white sedan, when the SOG allegedly opened fire.