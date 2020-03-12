SC to Accept Petitions Only on A4 Size Paper From 1 April
In a bid to control environmental degradation and bring uniformity in the use of paper in its day-to-day work, the Supreme Court will accept petitions and affidavits only on A4 size sheets of paper printed on both sides from 1 April.
Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had on 14 January directed the Supreme Court registry to use A4 size sheets printed on both sides for internal communications at all levels.
A new circular dated 5 March, which was uploaded on the apex court website on Thursday, said A4 size paper will be accepted on the judicial side from 1 April, with required specifications.
"It is notified for the information of all concerned that the Competent Authority has been pleased to direct that: With a view to bring uniformity about use of paper and printing thereon and to minimize consumption of paper and consequently to save the environment, superior quality A4 size paper...," the circular said.
The registry is discontinuing the practice of sending such communications through hard copies, it added.
Earlier, another circular, which had come into force from January 26, had urged everyone to be economical in the consumption of paper and to ensure that the quality of paper be such that the communication is clear to read when printed on both sides.
At present 'legal size' paper, bigger than A4 size sheets, is used in the country's courts. Judicial stakeholders raising environmental concerns have said printing only on one side and wide margins caused large scale wastage of paper in courts.
