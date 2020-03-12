SC to Accept Petitions Only on A4 Size Paper From 1 April

In a bid to control environmental degradation and bring uniformity in the use of paper in its day-to-day work, the Supreme Court will accept petitions and affidavits only on A4 size sheets of paper printed on both sides from 1 April.

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had on 14 January directed the Supreme Court registry to use A4 size sheets printed on both sides for internal communications at all levels.

A new circular dated 5 March, which was uploaded on the apex court website on Thursday, said A4 size paper will be accepted on the judicial side from 1 April, with required specifications.