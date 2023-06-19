Recap: SC Refuses Plea Against Private Haj Groups, Case Against Psalmist Upheld

The Gujarat High Court on Monday, 19 July, refused to allow the termination of over 31-week-pregnancy of a rape survivor who is a minor. This came after the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Board, as per Livelaw, opined that the termination was not advisable at that stage.



The order was passed by Justice Samir S Dave, who also directed the state government to take all required steps and extend all available facilities as per the Gujarat government policies till the birth. Further, the state has been directed to pay compensation, to the survivor, if she is entitled to it, in accordance with prevailing policies.



Justice Dave had earlier on 7 June reportedly told the survivor’s lawyer:



“Because we are living in the 21st century, ask your mother or great-grandmother, 14-15 was the maximum age (for getting married). The child used to take birth before the age of 17. Girls get matured before boys. 4-5 months here and there doesn’t make a difference. You will not read it, but do read Manusmruti once for this.”