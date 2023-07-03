ADVERTISEMENT
Supreme Court Asks Manipur Govt for 'Detailed Report' Amid Ongoing Violence

A Supreme Court bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud set 10 July as the next date of hearing.

The Quint
Published
Law
1 min read
Supreme Court Asks Manipur Govt for 'Detailed Report' Amid Ongoing Violence
i

The Supreme Court on Monday, 3 July, sought a "detailed status report" from the Manipur government regarding the "situation on the ground" amid the ongoing ethnic violence in the state.

"Let’s have an updated status report from the SG. We are not adjourning it by a long time. So we want to know what steps have been taken on the ground. Give us a detailed status report," Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said orally.

Chandrachud also fixed the next date for hearing on 10 July, as per The Indian Express.

The bench, which also comprised Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra, further said, "The Solicitor General has submitted that the state of Manipur will file an updated status report about measures which have been taken and indicating the present position. List on Monday."

The apex court also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to "take specific instructions" with regard to allegations made by the International Meitie Organisation that members of militant outfits with whom the Centre forged a deal for suspension of operations might also be involved in the ethnic violence and that such groups might be supplying sniper and assault rifles.

(With inputs from The Indian Express.)

