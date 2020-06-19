The Supreme Court on Friday, 19 June, called for uniformity in the COVID-19 testing charge in all states, news agency PTI reported.Hearing the suo motu plea on the proper treatment of COVID-19 patients and dignified handling of the dead, Justice Ashok Bhushan – heading the bench – said that reasonable rates have to be fixed for COVID-19 tests and that there must be uniformity in this regard across the country, while leaving it to the Centre the issue of fixation of COVID-19 testing charges, reports said.Justice Bhushan also stated that the court will pass an order on installing CCTV cameras in all patient wards and hospitals, reported Bar & Bench.The apex court also said that all states should constitute a panel of experts to inspect hospitals to ensure proper care of COVID-19 patients, while calling for the removal of lapses in patient care and handling of bodies.Meanwhile, representing the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that they have informed the states about the payment of salaries to doctors, adding that it would be a criminal offence if payments are not made.‘Don’t Shoot the Messenger’: SC To Delhi Govt on FIRs Against Docs We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.