‘Not a Small Case’: SC Refuses Bail to Sajjan Kumar in 1984 Case
Kumar, who is serving a life sentence in an anti-Sikh riots case, had filed an interim bail plea on medical grounds.
The Supreme Court on Friday, 4 September, refused to grant bail to former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, a convict in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.
The court said that his appeal against the conviction and sentencing in the case may be taken up for hearing after the court starts hearing cases physically.
Kumar, who is serving a life sentence in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, had filed an interim bail plea on medical grounds.
"This isn't a small case. We cannot grant bail," a bench of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian were quoted as saying.
The case in which Kumar was convicted and sentenced relates to the killing of five Sikhs in Delhi Cantonment's Raj Nagar Part-I area of southwest Delhi on 1-2 November in 1984, and burning down of a gurdwara in Raj Nagar Part-II, PTI reported.
After his conviction and sentencing, he had quit the Congress.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.