‘Not a Small Case’: SC Refuses Bail to Sajjan Kumar in 1984 Case

The Supreme Court on Friday, 4 September, refused to grant bail to former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, a convict in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

The court said that his appeal against the conviction and sentencing in the case may be taken up for hearing after the court starts hearing cases physically.

Kumar, who is serving a life sentence in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, had filed an interim bail plea on medical grounds.

"This isn't a small case. We cannot grant bail," a bench of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian were quoted as saying.