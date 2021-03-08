Need to Reconsider 50% Cap on Reservation? SC to Hear All States

The Supreme Court’s decision has come while hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the decision of the Bombay High Court, upholding the validity of reservation for Maratha community in educational institutions and government jobs in Maharashtra.

During the proceedings, the court was urged by senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Kapil Sibal to hear all the states, as the issue involved in the present case might impact their power to grant reservation to socially and economically backward classes. This request to hear all the states was also supported by Attorney General KK Venugopal.

While agreeing to issue notices to all the states, the court said: