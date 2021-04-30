SC Asks Centre To Respond On Plea Challenging Sedition Law

The Supreme Court on Friday, 30 April, sought a response from the Centre on a petition challenging the Constitutional validity of Section 124-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) — the sedition law.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit Indira Banerjee and KM Joseph agreed to examine the validity of the act and sent the notice to the Centre.

The plea was filed by two journalists — Kishorechandra Wangkhemcha and Kanhaiya Lal Shukla, from Manipur and Chhattisgarh respectively. The journalists have urged the court to declare Section 124-A as unconstitutional.