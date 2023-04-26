Recap: Marriage Equality Hearing Day 5, Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case & More

While the marriage equality hearings reached day 5 in the Supreme Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta ,representing the government, made several arguments today.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police told the Supreme Court that it will need to conduct a preliminary inquiry before it can register an FIR in the wrestlers' sexual harassment case.
Here's everything that happened in our courts today:
'Preliminary Inquiry Required Before FIR': Delhi Police To SC In Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case
The Delhi Police has told the Supreme Court that they would need to conduct a preliminary inquiry before registering a FIR over sexual harassment allegations levied by top women wrestlers against the federation chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Earlier this week, seven women wrestlers had moved the top court alleging non-registration of FIR on their sexual harrassment charges.
The Supreme Court, while agreeing to take up the case, had issued notice and asked the Delhi Police to file its response by Friday.
Allegations of sexual harassment were levied on Singh back in January, with the grapplers demanding his removal from the federation. They had started a dharna back then as well but stopped it shortly after.
'Leave It To Parliament': SG Tushar Mehta During Marriage Equality Hearing
Opening his submissions for the state, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta once again urges the Supreme Court to leave the matter of marriage equality to the parliament and state legislatures.
To highlight judicial powers, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta relied on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization in the United States – in which the US Supreme Court held that the constitution does not confer a right to abortion.
CJI Chandrachud, however, found fault with this, saying:
"In Dobbs, the US Supreme Court ruled that a woman has no autonomy over her bodily integrity... these are wrong judgments… we credit ourselves that we have gone far ahead than this, especially Dobbs."
Chhattisgarh Moves SC Against PMLA
Chhattisgarh has filed a suit against provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the Supreme Court.
This comes after recent searches by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the state.
The suit raises constitutional questions over sections 17 (Search and seizure), 50 (Powers of authorities regarding summons, production of documents and to give evidence, etc.), 63 (Punishment for false information or failure to give information, etc.) and 71 (Act to have overriding effect) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and seeks to declare them ultra vires of the Constitution.
Triple Talaq Still Being Practised: Govt Tells SC
The Centre has told the Supreme Court that even though it declared Triple Talaq to be unconstitutional, reports show that it is still being practised.
The government has added that since no decrease was noticed, it had to intervene to help "victims" of such divorce.
This has been said in the government's affidavit filed in response to petitions challenging the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019.
