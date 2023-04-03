'Modi' Remark: Rahul Files Appeal Against Conviction In 2019 Defamation Case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, 3 April, filed an appeal against his conviction in connection with a 2019 defamation case over his Modi 'surname' remark.

Quick recap: This comes ten days after (on 23 March) he was sentenced to two years in prison by a Surat court for reportedly saying, "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi. How come all the thieves have 'Modi' as a common surname?"

However, soon after the order was passed, Gandhi's sentence was suspended for 30 days to enable him to appeal his conviction.

More about the appeal: The appeal, “supervised, controlled and advised” by Rajya Sabha MP and senior lawyer Abhishek Singhvi, according to The Indian Express, will seek a stay on the conviction.

“We are going to file the appeal on Monday at the Surat Sessions court against the lower CJM court verdict in a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi will be present in the court and the legal team of Congress party from Delhi too will be present," Rahul Gandhi’s lawyer in Gujarat Kirit Panwala said, according to The Indian Express.

Who else? Several senior party leaders, including AICC General Secretary in charge of organisation K C Venugopal, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Digvijaya Singh and Anand Sharma will also reportedly accompany Gandhi to the sessions court in Gujarat.