Pegasus: Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas Moves SC For SIT Probe

Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has moved the Supreme Court to seek a court-monitored probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the reports of snopping being done via the Pegasus spyware on activists, intellectuals, journalists and politicians, amongst others.

The petition makes the case that the Government of India is yet to deny the use of the Israeli spyware, created by the company NSO. Statements given by the Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnav in parliament, have been used in the petition to make this case. Vaishnav's number has himself appeared in the list of 300 verified Indian numbers listed as potential targets for surveilance between 2017-2019. The minister was recently inducted into PM Modi's cabinet as his Minister of Railways as well.

Vaishnav had said that 'no authorised interception' had taken place, raising eyebrows as one was left asking if the interception was authorised at all. The government has not clarified how this interception is authorised according to law, Live Law reports.