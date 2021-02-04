No Bihar Govt Jobs for Protesters: An Unconstitutional Condition?

The doctrine of unconstitutional conditions is an established concept in the US courts, but not really in the Indian context. Apart from the concurring opinion in the Xaviers case (itself not the majority opinion), it has not been specifically cited as a ground to strike down government policy in any other judgments.

This does not mean the argument is untenable, just that there is no guarantee that a court would feel bound by it.

Support for the argument could perhaps be found in some other cases of the Supreme Court, such as several of the court’s judgments on press freedom which look at whether the government was trying to indirectly infringe the right to freedom of speech that journalists have by imposing conditions on circulation, readership or revenues.

There is also the general administrative law principle that what can’t be done directly, cannot be done indirectly, which could be used to argue that these are attempts to restrain protests and dissent in a roundabout manner.