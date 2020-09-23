No Reply by Govt on Mehbooba Habeas Plea Till Now, Iltija Moves SC

In her application for the court to list the matter urgently, Iltija has argued that the petition relates to the personal liberty of Mehbooba Mufti, and her fundamental right to a constitutional remedy “would be rendered illusory if the hearing on the Petition to quash her illegal and unconstitutional detention is delayed indefinitely.”

She notes that in April, Mehbooba was moved to her Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar, which has been notified as a subsidiary jail for her detention. Since then, she has not been allowed visits by close family except for one visit by her brother and her sister’s husband on 19 August.

The former CM has not been allowed to meet or discuss the affairs of her political party, the PDP, despite multiple requests to the administration. She has been cut off from all modern forms of communication, including the internet and even her landline phone has been disconnected.

It is argued that these actions by the J&K administration amount to a breach of Mufti’s fundamental rights under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution.