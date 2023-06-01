ADVERTISEMENT

Legal Recap: Gangster Chhota Rajan Moves Bombay HC, An Update in BharatPe Case

Catch all the legal updates from the day here!

The Quint
Published
Law
2 min read
Legal Recap: Gangster Chhota Rajan Moves Bombay HC, An Update in BharatPe Case
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Here are the top legal highlights from Thursday, 1 June:

ADVERTISEMENT

Gangster Chhota Rajan Moves Bombay HC Against Netflix Series 'Scoop'

Gangster Chhota Rajan has moved the Bombay High Court against makers and producers of the Netflix series 'Scoop' alleging infringement of personality rights. He has sought ₹1 as damages.

Rajan, who is presently in Tihar jail, filed the suit alleging that in the trailer of the series, the makers have made reference to Rajan by using his name, image, purported voice and other unrelated names associated with Rajan. 

The series revolves around the death of a well-known crime reporter Jyotirmoy Dey who was shot dead in June 2011.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi HC Refuses To Stay Investigation Against Former BharatPe Execs

The Delhi High Court declined to stay the investigation against Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain Grover in connection with a complaint by fintech company BharatPe.

Ashneer was the former Managing Director of BharatPe and Madhuri was the company's head of operations. After they left, the company alleged a fraud of Rs 81 crores.

The court said that at this stage, no case is made out for staying the investigation. 

ADVERTISEMENT

SC Refuses To Entertain Urgent Mentioning By BJP's Ashwini Upadhyay

The Supreme Court refused to entertain an urgent mentioning by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay challenging RBI & SBI's notifications which permit exchange of Rs. 2000 currency notes without an identity proof.

The bench said that it would not take up such matters during the vacations and allowed Upadhyay to mention the matter once the Apex Court had resumed post the summer vacations.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and law

Topics:  Supreme Court 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×