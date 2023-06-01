Legal Recap: Gangster Chhota Rajan Moves Bombay HC, An Update in BharatPe Case

Here are the top legal highlights from Thursday, 1 June:
Gangster Chhota Rajan Moves Bombay HC Against Netflix Series 'Scoop'
Gangster Chhota Rajan has moved the Bombay High Court against makers and producers of the Netflix series 'Scoop' alleging infringement of personality rights. He has sought ₹1 as damages.
Rajan, who is presently in Tihar jail, filed the suit alleging that in the trailer of the series, the makers have made reference to Rajan by using his name, image, purported voice and other unrelated names associated with Rajan.
The series revolves around the death of a well-known crime reporter Jyotirmoy Dey who was shot dead in June 2011.
Delhi HC Refuses To Stay Investigation Against Former BharatPe Execs
The Delhi High Court declined to stay the investigation against Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain Grover in connection with a complaint by fintech company BharatPe.
Ashneer was the former Managing Director of BharatPe and Madhuri was the company's head of operations. After they left, the company alleged a fraud of Rs 81 crores.
The court said that at this stage, no case is made out for staying the investigation.
SC Refuses To Entertain Urgent Mentioning By BJP's Ashwini Upadhyay
The Supreme Court refused to entertain an urgent mentioning by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay challenging RBI & SBI's notifications which permit exchange of Rs. 2000 currency notes without an identity proof.
The bench said that it would not take up such matters during the vacations and allowed Upadhyay to mention the matter once the Apex Court had resumed post the summer vacations.
