Recap: SC Closes Wrestlers' Petition, Patna HC Puts Interim Stay On Caste Survey

A Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, said it was closing the proceedings in the wrestlers' sexual harassment case, as the purpose of their plea – which was the registration of an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh – was met by the Delhi Police.

"Keeping in mind the ambit of these proceedings, we close the proceedings at this stage. If petitioners wish for something else, they can approach the magistrate or the HC in its jurisdiction," CJI DY Chandrachud said.