Bihar Caste Survey: SC Adjourns Hearing, Says Won't Interfere At This Stage

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 18 May, adjourned the petition filed by the Bihar government challenging the Patna High Court's interim order staying the caste survey in the state.

A two-judge bench said that it will not interfere in the case since the High Court is slated to take it up on 3 July anyway.

The court added that it will consider the arguments on 14 July if it is not taken up by the High Court by then.

"Why should we interfere at this stage. The High Court will go into it on 3rd July...High Court has recorded prima facie findings. We are not saying we will affirm the findings or we would interfere. We are only saying that it is difficult to grant today. We are not saying that we will not hear it," the top court said.

The Patna High Court had on 4 May, put an interim stay on the caste-based survey initiated by the Bihar state government.

The Bihar government had launched the exercise in January this year and had aimed at compiling data on each family in a two-phase process. However, several petitions had been filed in the high court challenging the caste survey.