Recap: SC Comments on Manipur Violence, Delhi HC Rules on Prof Swain's OCI Card

SC Extends Interim Bail Granted to Satyendar Jain on Medical Grounds
In the ongoing money laundering case against him, the Supreme Court has prolonged the interim bail granted on medical grounds to Satyendar Jain, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party and former cabinet minister of the Delhi government.
The division bench, consisting of Justice AS Bopanna and Justice M M Sundresh, instructed that Jain's medical reports be presented as evidence during the next hearing.
Initially, on 26 May, the Apex Court had granted Jain a six-week interim bail, enabling him to receive medical treatment at a private hospital of his preference.
SC Declines To Intervene in TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Case
The Supreme Court declined to intervene in the case concerning the summoning of MP & TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged teacher recruitment scam. The court upheld the order passed by the Calcutta High Court on 18 May which permitted the Enforcement Directorate to summon Banerjee.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha, while addressing a petition filed by Banerjee against the High Court's order, emphasised the importance of allowing the investigation to proceed unhindered.
Recognising that the High Court had duly considered the necessity of the investigation, the Supreme Court declined to interfere with the directive, highlighting that impeding it at an early stage would hinder the progress of the investigation.
Delhi HC Sets Aside Central Govt Order Cancelling OCI Card of Professor Ashok Swain
The Delhi High Court set aside a Central government order revoking the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card belonging to Ashok Swain, a professor of Indian-origin based in Sweden.
Justice Subramonium Prasad stated that the order, which relied solely on Section 7D(e) of the Citizenship Act, lacked any substantial reasons for the cancellation of Swain's OCI status. The court noted that it seemed there was a lack of careful consideration in making the decision.
Ashok Swain, an academic specialising in peace and conflict research at Sweden's Uppsala University, approached the High Court after his OCI card was cancelled in February 2022.
He argued that the cancellation was a result of his critical statements regarding the current Indian government. The court's ruling sets aside the cancellation and reinstates Swain's OCI card.
SC Seeks Govt Response on Plea Against Delhi Services Ordinance
The Supreme Court sought the Central government's response to a petition filed by the Delhi government, questioning the constitutional validity of the Delhi Services Ordinance. This ordinance grants extensive powers to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi, allowing him to supervise the transfers and postings of civil servants in the national capital.
The bench, comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha, also directed that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, be included as a respondent in the case.
SC Grants Interim Protection to Malayalam YouTube News Channel Editor
The Supreme Court granted to Shajan Skariah, the editor of the Malayalam YouTube News Channel 'Marunadan Malayalee,' interim protection against arrest in a criminal case filed under the SC/ST Act.
The case pertains to alleged derogatory remarks made by Skariah against MLA PV Sreenijin.
The Chief Justice of India (CJI) remarked that while Skariah's statements may be defamatory, they do not constitute offenses under the SC/ST Act.
'We Cannot Run Law & Order': SC While Hearing Petitions on Manipur Violence
While hearing petitions on the ongoing conflict in Manipur, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud remarked that the Supreme Court is not responsible for maintaining law and order and emphasised that this duty falls under the purview of the elected government.
"This is not the platform where we do this. We should be conscious of the remit of the Supreme Court. We cannot run the law and order, elected government does," he orally observed, according to NDTV.
CJI Chandrachud said this while responding to Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves, who is representing the Kuki community. Gonsalves had sought the Supreme Court's intervention to address the situation in Manipur.
