Modi Surname Case: Gujarat HC Reserves Order, Says No Interim Relief For Rahul

The court has said that it will deliver its verdict in the case post High Court vacations.

The Quint
Published
Law
1 min read
The Gujarat High Court reserved its verdict in the plea filed by Rahul Gandhi seeking a stay on his conviction in the Modi surname defamation case.

While the court said it would deliver its verdict post High Court vacations, it also refused to grant any interim protection to the disqualified MP.

Earlier this month, Gandhi had moved the High Court seeking a stay on his conviction in the 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him.

The petition came five days after a sessions court in Surat rejected Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction.

The court, on 23 March, had convicted Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case for his comment that said "all people with Modi surname are thieves" that he made during an election rally in Kolar in April 2019.

The sentenced him to two years in jail and was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha a day later. 

Topics:  Rahul Gandhi 

