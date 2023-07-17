Recap: SC on Preventive Detention Laws, An Update in Bilkis Bano Case & More

SC Asks Advocate To Move Manipur HC Against FIR Over Fact-Finding Mission
Advocate Diksha Dwivedi, who participated in a fact-finding mission concerning the Manipur violence, received a four-week extension of interim protection by the Supreme Court. An FIR was filed against her, prompting the court to grant this extension.
Furthermore, the court provided Dwivedi with the freedom to approach the High Court of Manipur regarding the matter. The bench, consisting of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha, and Justice Manoj Misra, presided over the writ petition submitted by Dwivedi, an advocate facing charges including sedition and conspiracy to wage war against India, as alleged by the Manipur police.
These charges stemmed from her involvement in the fact-finding mission and subsequent press conference held under the banner of the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW).
'Might Refer to Constitution Bench': SC on Delhi Govt's Case Against Ordinance
During the hearing of a plea filed by the Delhi government challenging the Centre's Ordinance regarding control over its administrative services, the Supreme Court expressed its inclination to refer the matter to a five-judge Constitution bench.
"For the first time they have used power conferred under clause 7 of Article 239AA to take services outside the purview of Delhi government..in a way constitution has been amended.. and we have to see is that permissible. We will hear the challenge to the ordinance by a constitution bench. We have to see by doing this can you amend the constitution?" the court said, according to Bar and Bench.
The next hearing for this case is scheduled for Thursday.
2008 Blast Case: SC Allows Abdul Nazar Maudany To Reside In His Hometown In Kerala
The Supreme Court granted Abdul Nasser Maudany, an accused in the 2008 Bangalore blasts case, permission to travel and stay in his hometown in Kerala. Previously, as per the bail conditions, Maudany was required to remain in Bengaluru until the conclusion of the blasts case trial.
During the proceedings, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, with the assistance of Advocate Haris Beeran, representing Maudany, informed the Court that the trial had concluded, making it unnecessary for Maudany to continue staying in Bangalore.
In response, the Division Bench comprising Justice A S Bopanna and Justice M M Sundresh relaxed the previously imposed bail condition, allowing Maudany to reside in his hometown of Kollam, Kerala. However, he is still obligated to report to the nearest Police Station in Kollam every 15 days.
Bilkis Bano Case: Final Hearing To Begin on 7 August
The Supreme Court has scheduled 7 August as the commencement date for the final hearing on a series of petitions challenging the remission granted to all 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case and the subsequent murder of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, presiding over the case, observed that all the necessary pleadings have been completed and that notices have been duly served to the convicts either through newspaper publications or direct means.
'All Preventive Detention Laws are Harsh': SC
The Supreme Court, while considering a plea concerning the prolonged detention of an individual under a preventive detention law in Jharkhand, emphasised the significance of adhering to procedural protocols in cases involving such laws.
Recognising that preventive detention laws impose significant restrictions on personal freedom without a trial, the bench consisting of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia underscored the paramount importance of procedural safeguards to protect the rights of detainees.
The court emphasised the need for a strict application of preventive detention laws and expressed the opinion that:
"All laws on preventive detention are necessarily harsh. They curtail personal liberty of an individual, who is kept behind bars without any trial. In such cases, procedure is all a detenue has. Laws of preventive detention must therefore be strictly applied."
