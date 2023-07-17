Recap: SC on Preventive Detention Laws, An Update in Bilkis Bano Case & More

Advocate Diksha Dwivedi, who participated in a fact-finding mission concerning the Manipur violence, received a four-week extension of interim protection by the Supreme Court. An FIR was filed against her, prompting the court to grant this extension.

Furthermore, the court provided Dwivedi with the freedom to approach the High Court of Manipur regarding the matter. The bench, consisting of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha, and Justice Manoj Misra, presided over the writ petition submitted by Dwivedi, an advocate facing charges including sedition and conspiracy to wage war against India, as alleged by the Manipur police.

These charges stemmed from her involvement in the fact-finding mission and subsequent press conference held under the banner of the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW).