Recap: No Interim Bail For TN Minister, Interim Protection For Cong Leader

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed Nawab Malik's bail plea on medical grounds, arguing that stress is not a valid reason to grant bail. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the ED, told the Bombay High Court that everyone experiences stress, and that it is not a sufficient reason to be released from jail.

Malik's lawyers argued that he has the right to live in a stress-free environment, and that his medical condition requires him to be released from jail. However, the ED countered that everyone experiences stress, and that Malik's medical condition is not severe enough to warrant bail.

The judge has reserved the verdict.