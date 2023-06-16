Recap: No Interim Bail For TN Minister, Interim Protection For Cong Leader

'Stress Not Valid Reason': ED Opposes Nawab Malik's Bail Plea
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed Nawab Malik's bail plea on medical grounds, arguing that stress is not a valid reason to grant bail. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the ED, told the Bombay High Court that everyone experiences stress, and that it is not a sufficient reason to be released from jail.
Malik's lawyers argued that he has the right to live in a stress-free environment, and that his medical condition requires him to be released from jail. However, the ED countered that everyone experiences stress, and that Malik's medical condition is not severe enough to warrant bail.
The judge has reserved the verdict.
Kerala HC Grants Interim Protection To K Sudhakaran
The Kerala High Court granted interim protection to K Sudhakaran, Member of Parliament (MP) and President of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, in a 2021 cheating case involving notorious fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.
Justice Ziyad Rahman AA directed the police not to take any coercive action against Sudhakaran until the next hearing of the case on June 21.
Sudhakaran had filed an anticipatory bail plea in the High Court, claiming that he was being falsely implicated in the case. He had alleged that the case was being politically motivated.
Chennai Court Denies Interim Bail To TN Minister V Senthil Balaji
A Chennai court denied interim bail to Tamil Nadu State Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, who is currently undergoing medical treatment at a private hospital in Chennai.
Principal Judge at City Civil and Sessions Court, Chennai, S Alli allowed the plea by Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking custodial interrogation of the minister. The ED had alleged that Balaji was involved in a money-laundering case.
Judge Alli said that Balaji will continue to remain in the Kauvery Hospital under medical care and the ED can question the minister at the hospital.
The court's decision comes after Balaji's lawyers argued that he was not fit to be questioned by the ED due to his medical condition. However, the court ruled that the ED's need to interrogate Balaji outweighed his medical condition.
