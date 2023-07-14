Recap: Madras HC on Senthil Balaji's Release, Bombay HC on IT Rules Amendments

The Madras High Court, in its order, opposed the release of V Senthil Balaji, a leader from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party and said that the Enforcement Directorate was entitled to seek his custody in a case related to money laundering.

Justice CV Karthikeyan delivered the ruling in response to a habeas corpus petition filed by Balaji's wife, seeking his release. Earlier, two judges of the High Court had been unable to reach a consensus on the matter.

Justice Karthikeyan concurred with Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy's previous opinion and determined that the ED was justified in seeking custody of Balaji.