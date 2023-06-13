Legal Recap: Kerala HC on Live-in Relationships, Mumbai Court on Gujarat Riots

Live-In Relationships Not Akin To Marriage, Can't Seek Divorce: Kerala HC
The Kerala High Court has observed that live-in relationships are not legally recognised as a marriage in India. The court said that couples who live together without getting married cannot claim it to be a marriage or seek divorce.
The court's observation comes in the wake of a petition filed by a couple who had been living together for several years. The couple had sought a divorce from the court, but the court dismissed their petition, saying that they were not legally married.
The court said that the law in India recognizes only those relationships that are solemnised in accordance with personal laws or the Special Marriage Act.
The court said that couples who live together without getting married are not entitled to the same rights and benefits as married couples. For example, they cannot claim maintenance from each other if they separate.
Sanjay Raut Files Criminal Defamation Complaint Against BJP's Kirit Somaiya
Shiv Sena leader (Uddhav Thackeray faction)and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut has filed a criminal defamation complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya in a Mumbai court.
In his complaint, Raut said that Somaiya has been publishing defamatory statements on Twitter against him since 2022. He alleged that Somaiya has made false and baseless allegations against him, including that he is involved in corruption and money laundering.
Raut said that these allegations have damaged his reputation and have caused him immense pain and suffering. He demanded that the court take action against Somaiya and issue a permanent injunction restraining him from making any further defamatory statements against him.
Somaiya has denied the allegations and said that he will fight the case in court.
2002 Gujarat Riots: Mumbai Court Acquits Two Hindu Men in Best Bakery Case
A special court in Mumbai acquitted two men, Harshad Solanki and Mafat Gohil in connection with the Best Bakery case, which was related to the Gujarat communal riots of 2002.
The case was lodged after a bakery in Vadodara was burnt down by a mob during the riots, leading to the deaths of 14 people. The bakery owner's daughter, Zaheera Sheikh, lodged a complaint against 21 people.
The local police arrested all the accused and a fast-track court at Vadodara conducted the trial. In June 2003, 19 of the accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence. Key witnesses, including the complainant, had turned hostile. The remaining two accused, Solanki and Gohil, were discharged.
Activist Teesta Setalvad and Zaheera Sheikh then approached the Supreme Court in the matter. The apex court, in 2004, directed a re-trial of the case and transferred the case to Mumbai to ensure fairness and justice.
