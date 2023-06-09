What Happened in Our Courts Today? Top 3 Updates

A special fast track court in Haryana recently sentenced two men to death convicted for the gang rape and murder of a nine year old deaf and mute girl.

The accused were charged under Section 6 of the POCSO Act (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and Sections 364 (kidnapping to murder), 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court concluded that the crime was extremely brutal and barbaric, and that the victim was repeatedly raped after her hands were tied and the convicts had also burnt her eyes with beedis.

Hence, the case fell within the category of 'rarest of rare' warranting capital punishment for the accused, the Court said.