Recap: Allahabad HC on Gyanvapi Survey, Centre on ED Chief's Term Extension

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that only transgender individuals belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, or Economically Weaker Sections are eligible to benefit from reservation policies.

This response comes in light of a contempt petition alleging non-compliance with the Supreme Court's 2014 landmark judgment in the case of National Legal Services Authority v Union of India.

In this significant ruling, Justices KS Radhakrishnan and AK Sikri not only recognised gender identities beyond the traditional male-female classification but also granted legal recognition and protection to the 'third gender'.

The judgment said, “We direct the Centre and the state governments to take steps to treat them as socially and educationally backward classes of citizens and extend all kinds of reservation in cases of admission in educational institutions and for public appointments.”

Earlier this year, members of the transgender community filed a contempt petition with the Supreme Court, asserting that no reservation policy has been established for transgender individuals, in violation of the court's directives.