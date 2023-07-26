Recap: Allahabad HC on Gyanvapi Survey, Centre on ED Chief's Term Extension

Centre Moves SC Seeking Extension of ED Chief's Term, Hearing Tomorrow
The Supreme Court is slated to hear the Centre’s plea on Thursday, 27 July after the latter moved the court on Wednesday, 26 July, seeking an extension of the term of Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief SK Mishra.
Mishra’s tenure was slated to come to an end on Monday, 31 July, in accordance with a Supreme Court judgment from earlier this month.
As per ANI, the Centre has sought the extension till 15 October in view of the ongoing FATF review.
“I am circulating one miscellaneous application,” Livelaw quoted Solicitor General Tushar Mehta telling a bench headed by Justice BR Gavai on Wednesday. The Solicitor General was appearing for the Centre.
Gyanvapi: Allahabad HC Puts Survey on Hold Till Tomorrow, Hearing to Continue
The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday, 26 July, put on hold the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises till tomorrow. (Thursday, 27 July.)
The High Court is hearing a plea by the Mosque committee challenging the Varanasi district court order which had initially given the go-ahead for the survey. The hearing will continue tomorrow at 3:30 pm, according to LiveLaw.
No Separate Quotas for Transgender People, Centre Tells SC
The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that only transgender individuals belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, or Economically Weaker Sections are eligible to benefit from reservation policies.
This response comes in light of a contempt petition alleging non-compliance with the Supreme Court's 2014 landmark judgment in the case of National Legal Services Authority v Union of India.
In this significant ruling, Justices KS Radhakrishnan and AK Sikri not only recognised gender identities beyond the traditional male-female classification but also granted legal recognition and protection to the 'third gender'.
The judgment said, “We direct the Centre and the state governments to take steps to treat them as socially and educationally backward classes of citizens and extend all kinds of reservation in cases of admission in educational institutions and for public appointments.”
Earlier this year, members of the transgender community filed a contempt petition with the Supreme Court, asserting that no reservation policy has been established for transgender individuals, in violation of the court's directives.
(With inputs from LiveLaw, Bar and Bench)
