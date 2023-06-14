Recap: Plea Against Purola Mahapanchayat, Defamation Case Verdict in Bengaluru

Uttarakhand HC To Hear Plea Against Mahapanchayat in Purola
The Uttarakhand High Court will hear a plea against an upcoming Mahapanchayat in Purola proposed to be organised by Hindutva organisations on Thursday.
The plea was filed by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights, an NGO.
A division bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal will hear the matter. The plea was mentioned by advocate Shahrukh Alam, who told the court that certain organisations have given an ultimatum to a particular community to leave the area before the Mahapanchayat.
Alam said that there is urgency in the matter and that the Supreme Court had also granted the petitioner the liberty to approach the High Court.
The plea was earlier mentioned before the Supreme Court in the morning, but the vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah asked the petitioner to approach the High Court first. The bench also said that the petitioner should repose trust in the High Court.
Bengaluru Court Dismisses Criminal Defamation Complaint Against Siddaramaiah
A special court in Bengaluru dismissed a criminal defamation complaint against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
The complaint was filed by Shankar Shet and another person, who alleged that Siddaramaiah had defamed the entire Lingayat community with his remarks made prior to the recently concluded legislative assembly elections.
However, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Preeth J ruled that Siddaramaiah's statement was not made with respect to the entire Lingayat community, but only with respect to former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is also a Lingayat. The court held that the complainants did not have locus standi to file the complaint, as they were not members of the Lingayat community.
The court also observed that Siddaramaiah's statement was not defamatory in nature, as it was based on his personal opinion and did not make any false or malicious allegations against the Lingayat community.
With this dismissal, the criminal defamation complaint against Siddaramaiah has come to an end.
Arrested TN Minister Senthil Balaji's Wife Files Habeas Corpus Petition in Madras HC
Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's wife, S Megala, filed a habeas corpus petition in the Madras High Court on Wednesday, challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.
The petition was mentioned before a bench of Justices M Sundar and R Sakthivel by senior advocate NR Elango, who said that Balaji was arrested without any notice or summons.
Balaji was arrested by the ED on Tuesday after being questioned for over 12 hours. He was arrested in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged irregularities in the awarding of contracts for the construction of flyovers in Chennai during his tenure as the Transport Minister in the AIADMK government from 2011 to 2015.
The ED has alleged that Balaji and his close associates had amassed assets worth crores of rupees through illegal means. The agency has also seized several properties belonging to the minister and his associates.
Megala's petition has sought a direction to the ED to produce Balaji before the court and to release him on bail.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)