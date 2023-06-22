Legal Recap: Kerala HC on Media Reporting, Bombay HC on Prison Facilities

The Kerala High Court has urged the media to exercise caution while reporting on court matters, especially oral remarks made by judges during the hearing of cases.

The court said that the press must be mindful of the harm that unjustified comments by the media, often based on oral remarks of judges, could cause to litigants.

The court made these observations in a case involving Priya Varghese, who had challenged the order of a single-judge that had directed the Kannur University to re-examine her credentials to be appointed as an Associate Professor.

"On its part, the media cannot be unmindful of the harm that is caused to a litigant’s dignity and reputation through unjustified comments and remarks, often based on the oral remarks made by a judge during the adjudication proceedings, notwithstanding that the litigant ultimately succeeds in those proceedings," the Court stated, according to Bar and Bench.