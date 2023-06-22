Legal Recap: Kerala HC on Media Reporting, Bombay HC on Prison Facilities

Kerala HC Asks Media To Exercise Caution While Reporting on Oral Remarks by Courts
The Kerala High Court has urged the media to exercise caution while reporting on court matters, especially oral remarks made by judges during the hearing of cases.
The court said that the press must be mindful of the harm that unjustified comments by the media, often based on oral remarks of judges, could cause to litigants.
The court made these observations in a case involving Priya Varghese, who had challenged the order of a single-judge that had directed the Kannur University to re-examine her credentials to be appointed as an Associate Professor.
"On its part, the media cannot be unmindful of the harm that is caused to a litigant’s dignity and reputation through unjustified comments and remarks, often based on the oral remarks made by a judge during the adjudication proceedings, notwithstanding that the litigant ultimately succeeds in those proceedings," the Court stated, according to Bar and Bench.
'This Really Pains Us': Karnataka HC Pulls up State Over Lack of Toilets, Drinking Water in Schools
The Karnataka High Court has expressed its deep displeasure over the lack of proper toilets and drinking water facilities in schools across the state.
A bench of Chief Justice PB Varale and Justice MGS Kamal orally observed during the hearing of a case that the lack of such essential infrastructure at schools may deprive even the brightest students of the opportunity to participate in the state and the country's progress.
The court directed the state government to take expeditious action to redress the situation. The court said that the government must ensure that all schools have adequate and well-maintained toilets and drinking water facilities. The court also said that the government must ensure that the toilets are safe and hygienic for girls.
"This really pains us. Last time also we observed that, on one hand, those are the fortunate who have the facility of schools with all modern technology and gadgets and pure water and whatnot. Only because of this callous approach, somebody who may be desirous of having his education of his ward in a school becomes a dream for that poor parent (sic)," the Court remarked.
Bombay HC Directs Taloja Prison to Ensure Clean Drinking Water for Inmates
The Bombay High Court directed the Taloja Central Prison authorities to ensure that clean drinking water is provided to all inmates.
The court said that having clean water for drinking is a basic human right, and that the authorities must provide adequate water for all inmates, regardless of their status or crime.
"Priority is clean drinking water. It is their basic right. It has to separate from other water which is used for washing etc. You cannot include drinking water with the other water. We do not understand how drinking water can be the same”, the bench said, according to Bar and Bench.
The court was hearing a petition filed by an inmate, Abhay Kurundkar, who had alleged that the prison authorities were not providing adequate water to the inmates. Kurundkar said that the inmates were only being given one-and-a-half buckets of water per day, which was not enough for drinking, washing, and other activities.
Meghalaya HC Says 16-Year-Old-Girl Capable of Making Decision About Sex
The Meghalaya High Court recently said that a 16-year-old adolescent possesses the capability to consciously decide whether to engage in sexual intercourse.
Justice W Diengdoh expressed the opinion that considering the physical and mental development of a minor within that age group, it is reasonable to acknowledge their capacity to make decisions regarding sexual activity.
"This Court looking into the physical and mental development of an adolescent of that age group (referring to minor of around 16 years of age), would consider it logical that such a person is capable of making conscious decision as regard his or her well-being as to the actual act of sexual intercourse," the Court said, according to Bar and Bench.
