Abortion & Manusmriti, Acquittals In Delhi Riots Case: Legal Highlights Today

From a Delhi court acquitting three Muslim men in a case related to the Northeast Delhi riots to the Gujarat High Court making an oral observation on how it used to be normal for 14-15-year-old girls to marry and give birth before they turned 17, here's what happened in our courts today:
'Difficult To Assume Mob From Muslim Community Would Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’: Delhi Court
A Delhi court acquitted three Muslim men in a case related to the Northeast Delhi riots and criticised the Delhi Police for clubbing several complaints without investigation.
The court referred the matter related to wrongly clubbed complaints back to the investigating agency. It noted that the charges against the accused were not proved beyond reasonable doubt and that the investigating officer did not investigate allegations made in some of the additional complaints.
The court also found it difficult to assume that a mob of persons from the Muslim community would have been chanting slogans of "Jai Shree Ram" while indulging in riot and vandalism.
"In some of the additional complaints, the complainants had mentioned that the mob at their respective places were chanting slogan of "Jai Shree Ram.” It is very difficult to assume that it would have been a mob of persons from Muslim community, who would have been chanting slogan of "Jai Shree Ram" while indulging into riot and vandalism. I say so also because it is so projected by prosecution also that a communal riot had taken place," the court said.
'Girls Would Give Birth Before 17, Do Read Manusmriti': Gujarat HC On Minor Rape Survivor's Plea Seeking Abortion
During a plea seeking termination of a 7-month-old fetus of a minor rape survivor (aged 16 years and 11 months), the Gujarat High Court made an oral observation on how it used to be normal for 14-15-year-old girls to marry and give birth before they turned 17.
“Because we are living in the 21st century, ask your mother or great-grandmother, 14-15 was the maximum age (for getting married). The child used to take birth before the age of 17. Girls get matured before boys. 4-5 months here and there doesn’t make a difference. You will not read it, but do read Manusmruti once for this.”
The Counsel for the father of the rape survivor requested termination of the pregnancy due to the young age of the girl. Justice Samir J. Dave, on the Bench, remarked that in the past, 14-15 was the maximum age for getting married.
"Girls mature faster than boys, so four to five months here or there doesn't make a significant difference," the court said.
However, it consulted doctors in chambers to determine if the pregnancy could be terminated as the fetus was over 7 months old. The Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital, Rajkot, was directed to conduct a medical examination of the minor girl on an urgent basis.
During the hearing, when the Counsel for the father of the minor girl requested an early hearing as the expected delivery date was August 16, the Court made it clear that it may not permit abortion if the fetus and the rape survivor are in good condition.
"If both are normal, it would be very difficult for the Court to order termination. However, if there is a serious ailment in the mother or the fetus, the Court can certainly consider termination," it said.
The bench also expressed concerns about the possibility of the child being born alive during the termination and suggested the lawyer to start looking for adoption options.
Wife Of Murdered Gangster Sanjiv Jeeva Seeks Permission From SC to Attend Funeral
Payal Maheshwari, the wife of Sanjiv Maheshwari Jeeva, a gangster who was shot and killed in Lucknow Civil Court on Wednesday, has sought permission from the Supreme Court to attend her husband's funeral.
A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal has agreed to hear the matter and will issue an order on Friday. Jeeva was accused of the murder of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brahm Dutt Dwivedi and was a close associate of former UP MLA Mukhtar Ansari.
'Haj Pilgrimage Is a Religious Practice Protected By The Constitution': Delhi HC
The Delhi High Court recently ruled that the Haj pilgrimage and associated ceremonies are considered a 'religious practice' and are protected by the Indian Constitution.
The Court cited Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of conscience and religion to all citizens, as one of the most cherished rights in India.
“Haj Pilgrimage and the ceremonies involved therein fall within the ambit of a religious practice, which is protected by the Constitution of India. Religious freedoms are one of the most cherished rights guaranteed and enshrined under the Constitution in line with the vision of the founding fathers of the Modern Indian Republic,” the Court said.
The Court also stayed the decision of the Central government to suspend the registration of certain Haj Group Organisers (HGOs) and keep their Haj quota in abeyance.
' No Witnesses To Sexual Assault Cases Not Ground To Let Accused Off the Hook in POCSO Cases': Meghalaya HC
The Meghalaya High Court recently ruled that the accused cannot be let off the hook in sexual assault cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO Act) just because there are no witnesses to the incident.
A Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice W Diengdoh emphasised that these offences often occur in secret, away from public view, after the accused lure the survivors to secluded spots.
When the survivor is a child, it is unlikely that a false story would be created regarding such an incident, the Court stated.
