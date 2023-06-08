Abortion & Manusmriti, Acquittals In Delhi Riots Case: Legal Highlights Today

During a plea seeking termination of a 7-month-old fetus of a minor rape survivor (aged 16 years and 11 months), the Gujarat High Court made an oral observation on how it used to be normal for 14-15-year-old girls to marry and give birth before they turned 17.

“Because we are living in the 21st century, ask your mother or great-grandmother, 14-15 was the maximum age (for getting married). The child used to take birth before the age of 17. Girls get matured before boys. 4-5 months here and there doesn’t make a difference. You will not read it, but do read Manusmruti once for this.”

The Counsel for the father of the rape survivor requested termination of the pregnancy due to the young age of the girl. Justice Samir J. Dave, on the Bench, remarked that in the past, 14-15 was the maximum age for getting married.

"Girls mature faster than boys, so four to five months here or there doesn't make a significant difference," the court said.

However, it consulted doctors in chambers to determine if the pregnancy could be terminated as the fetus was over 7 months old. The Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital, Rajkot, was directed to conduct a medical examination of the minor girl on an urgent basis.

During the hearing, when the Counsel for the father of the minor girl requested an early hearing as the expected delivery date was August 16, the Court made it clear that it may not permit abortion if the fetus and the rape survivor are in good condition.

"If both are normal, it would be very difficult for the Court to order termination. However, if there is a serious ailment in the mother or the fetus, the Court can certainly consider termination," it said.

The bench also expressed concerns about the possibility of the child being born alive during the termination and suggested the lawyer to start looking for adoption options.