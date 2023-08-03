Recap: HC Allows Survey of Gyanvapi Mosque, Article 370 Hearing Continues in SC

'Necessary For Justice': Allahabad HC Allows ASI Survey of Gyanvapi Mosque
The Allahabad High Court dismissed a plea by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee against a Varanasi court order which had initially given the go-ahead for the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque premises by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
In doing so, the High Court, which had reserved its verdict on 27 July, has paved the way for the scientific survey of the mosque premises.
For more, read this.
'Breakdown of Constitutional Structure': Article 370 Hearing Continues on Day 2
"The people who gave themselves this constitution are left out of the process. This is essentially a break down of the constitutional structure," Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal said, while representing the petitioners in the Article 370 case, on day 2 of the hearing at the Supreme Court.
Four years after the government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) which led to the bifurcation of the State in 2019, India’s apex court started hearing the petitions challenging the move on Wednesday, 2 August.
For more, read this.
Petitions Filed in SC Challenging Patna HC's Verdict Upholding Caste-Based Survey
Several petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court of India, contesting the Patna High Court's verdict that upheld Bihar government's decision to conduct a caste-based survey in the state.
The Patna High Court had on 1 August dismissed a bunch of petitions challenging the Bihar Government's decision to conduct a caste-based survey in the state.
In doing so, the High Court has set the path for the survey.
The Bihar government had launched the exercise in January this year and had aimed at compiling data on each family.
For more, read this.
'Kuno Cheetah Mortalities Troubling But Not Unduly Alarming’: Centre Tells Supreme Court
Following the recent deaths of Cheetahs translocated from the African continent to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, the Centre asserted before the Supreme Court that while the mortalities among the introduced cheetah population are concerning, they are not excessively alarming.
According to media reports, another cheetah has passed away in the Kuno National Park this week, bringing the total number of deaths to nine in the last five months.
In their most recent affidavit filed before the Apex Court, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) clarified that the survival rates of cheetahs in the introduced population can be as low as 10%.
The affidavit states, "The general scientific understanding is that cheetahs, being an integral part of the ecosystem, typically exhibit low survival rates, around 50% in adults even in non-introduced populations. In the case of introduced population, the survival rates are even lower due to other factors, potentially leading to about 10% survival in cubs. Thus, while the mortalities are troubling and require attention and measures for redressal and reduction, they are not unduly alarming."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)