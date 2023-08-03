Recap: HC Allows Survey of Gyanvapi Mosque, Article 370 Hearing Continues in SC

The Allahabad High Court dismissed a plea by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee against a Varanasi court order which had initially given the go-ahead for the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque premises by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

In doing so, the High Court, which had reserved its verdict on 27 July, has paved the way for the scientific survey of the mosque premises.

