Recap: HCs on Animal Slaughter-Related Pleas, New Members in SC Collegium

Several High Courts expressed their dissatisfaction with the last-minute applications submitted by various parties regarding animal slaughter permissions or restrictions for Bakrid (Eid al-Adha), scheduled to take place on Thursday.

During a hearing on an application by residents of Vishalgad Fort seeking permission to slaughter animals on the fort premises, the Bombay High Court criticized the repeated filing of such applications at the eleventh hour. The Court remarked, "We are highly displeased with the frequency of such applications made at the last minute. Bakri Eid has been known well in advance throughout the year."

The Delhi High Court declined to issue any orders regarding a petition that demanded no animal be sacrificed outside licensed slaughterhouses during Eid al-Adha.

Similarly, the Calcutta High Court refused to issue any last-minute directives to ensure that no cows are slaughtered during the Bakri-Eid festival scheduled for Thursday.