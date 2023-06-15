Recap: Chargesheet Against Brij Bhushan, Uttarakhand HC on Tensions in State

The Uttarakhand High Court directed the State Government to ensure that law and order is maintained in all parts of the State and no loss of life or property occurs.

The direction was issued by a bench comprising Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by an organization named 'Association for the Protection of Civil Rights'.

The PIL sought directions to stop a 'mahapanchayat' announced by Hindutva groups in Purola on June 15 and registration of FIRs against persons who have issued ultimatum to Muslims in the area to vacate the place.

During the hearing, Advocate General of Uttarakhand SN Babulkar informed the bench that the 'mahapanchayat' has been called off at the intervention of the State and that the situation has been diffused to that extent. While recording this statement, the bench directed the State to fulfill its constitutional obligations.

The bench also directed the petitioner, its associations and all others concerned to refrain from social media debates on the issue to normalize the situation.

"We would not like a flare-up on social media with allegations and counter-allegations. Or debates on television or social media," Chief Justice orally said.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing on June 20.

The PIL was filed in the wake of rising communal tension in Uttarkashi district following the alleged kidnapping of a minor girl by a Hindu man. The incident has led to protests and violence in the area, with several shops and houses of Muslims being attacked.

The court's direction comes at a time when the country is witnessing a rise in communal tensions. In recent months, there have been several incidents of violence and hate speech targeting Muslims and other minority communities. The court's intervention is a welcome step in ensuring that law and order is maintained and that no further violence takes place.