Recap: Chargesheet Against Brij Bhushan, Uttarakhand HC on Tensions in State

Uttarakhand HC Tells State Govt To Maintain Law & Order
The Uttarakhand High Court directed the State Government to ensure that law and order is maintained in all parts of the State and no loss of life or property occurs.
The direction was issued by a bench comprising Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by an organization named 'Association for the Protection of Civil Rights'.
The PIL sought directions to stop a 'mahapanchayat' announced by Hindutva groups in Purola on June 15 and registration of FIRs against persons who have issued ultimatum to Muslims in the area to vacate the place.
During the hearing, Advocate General of Uttarakhand SN Babulkar informed the bench that the 'mahapanchayat' has been called off at the intervention of the State and that the situation has been diffused to that extent. While recording this statement, the bench directed the State to fulfill its constitutional obligations.
The bench also directed the petitioner, its associations and all others concerned to refrain from social media debates on the issue to normalize the situation.
"We would not like a flare-up on social media with allegations and counter-allegations. Or debates on television or social media," Chief Justice orally said.
The court has posted the matter for further hearing on June 20.
The PIL was filed in the wake of rising communal tension in Uttarkashi district following the alleged kidnapping of a minor girl by a Hindu man. The incident has led to protests and violence in the area, with several shops and houses of Muslims being attacked.
The court's direction comes at a time when the country is witnessing a rise in communal tensions. In recent months, there have been several incidents of violence and hate speech targeting Muslims and other minority communities. The court's intervention is a welcome step in ensuring that law and order is maintained and that no further violence takes place.
Uniform Civil Code: Law Commission Seeks Feedback From Public & Recognised Religious Organisations
The 22nd Law Commission of India has sought feedback from the public and recognised religious organisations on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The UCC is a proposal to replace India's existing personal laws, which are based on religious scriptures, with a single set of laws that would apply to all citizens, regardless of their religion.
In 2018, the then Law Commission had released a Consultation Paper on ‘Reform of Family Law’, which concluded that "formulation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage."
However, the current law commission headed by former Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi is opening up debate on this once again since the former paper is now more than three years old.
Wrestlers Protest: Delhi Police File Chargesheet, Plea to Quash POCSO Charges
The Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet against Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) sidelined chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at the Rouse Avenue Court.
Singh is currently under investigation after wrestlers levied allegations of sexual harassment against him. The 1500-page chargesheet has also been filed against the suspended assistant secretary of the federation, Vinod Tomar.
The police also filed a cancellation report seeking to quash the POCSO charges levied against Singh. Earlier, seven female wrestlers had lodged complaints against Singh, with one of them being a minor.
"In the POCSO matter, after completion of investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant i.e., the father of the victim and the victim herself," Delhi police spokesperson Suman Nalwa told The Quint.
Karnataka Cabinet Rolls Back Controversial Anti-Conversion Law
The Karnataka government has decided to repeal the controversial Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, popularly called the anti-conversion act.
"The anti-conversion act was repealed as the Cabinet found it to be unconstitutional," a source told The Quint. The law was introduced by the BJP government under Basavaraj Bommai and was passed by the Legislative Assembly in 2022.
