ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Law Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Two Contempt Cases & More: What Happened in Our Courts Today?

Two Contempt Cases & More: What Happened in Our Courts Today?

Catch the top legal highlights of the day here!

The Quint
Published
Law
2 min read
Two Contempt Cases & More: What Happened in Our Courts Today?
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Gujarat HC Closes Contempt Proceedings Against Senior Advocate Percy Kavina

The Gujarat High Court closed the suo motu contempt proceedings initiated against Senior Advocate Percy Kavina. The proceedings were prompted by his use of "unparliamentary" language directed at a sitting judge of the High Court.

The Court acknowledged that the Senior Counsel had sincerely and genuinely apologised, expressing remorse without any conditions. He had also personally apologized to Justice Devan Desai, the judge who was subjected to the "disparaging language."

Considering the apology, the Court decided to discontinue the proceedings. Nevertheless, it expressed optimism that the Senior Counsel would refrain from engaging in similar conduct in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi HC Discharges RSS Ideologue S Gurumurthy In a Contempt Case

The Delhi High Court has discharged RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy in a criminal contempt of court case for his tweets on former Delhi High Court judge and current Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, Justice S Muralidhar.

A Division Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Gaurang Kanth discharged Gurumurthy after concluding that he had filed a written reply in the case and had appeared in person to express remorse as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sidhi Urination incident: Wife of accused Pravesh Shukla moves Madhya Pradesh HC

Wife of Pravesh Shukla, the man booked for urinating on a tribal man in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court to challenge the implementation of the National Security Act (NSA) for his detention.

A video depicting Shukla urinating on Dashmat Rawat, a tribal man, had circulated widely on the internet.

Consequently, Shukla was arrested under the applicable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Additionally, he was also charged under the NSA and is presently in custody.

In the habeas corpus plea filed by advocate Aniruddha Kumar Mishra on behalf of the petitioner, Kanchan Shukla, it is claimed that her husband has been detained due to political influence.

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and law

Topics:  Supreme Court 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×