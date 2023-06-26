Death Penalty Verdict, Custodial Torture Ruling: What Happened in Courts Today?

Delhi HC Commutes Death Sentence of Kidnapping & Murder Accused
The Delhi High Court commuted the death sentence of a man who had been found guilty of kidnapping and murdering a 12-year-old child in 2009. The division bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Anish Dayal modified the trial court's original order, which had imposed the death penalty.
Instead, the bench ruled that the accused would now be subjected to rigorous imprisonment for life with no possibility of remission for a period of 20 years.
The High Court justified its decision to commute the death sentence by asserting that the case did not meet the criteria for being classified as one of the 'rarest of rare cases'. According to the Court, there was still a possibility of reforming the convict in this particular instance.
Delhi HC Confirms Life Imprisonment For Police Officers in Custodial Death Case
The Delhi High Court confirmed the trial court's decision to sentence five Uttar Pradesh Police officers to ten years of imprisonment for their involvement in the custodial death of a 26-year-old youth named Sonu.
A Division Bench consisting of Justices Mukta Gupta and Anish Dayal also upheld the order that sentenced an inspector to three years of imprisonment for kidnapping Sonu in the same incident.
The Court dismissed the claims made by the police officers, who argued that Sonu's death was a result of suicide. After a thorough examination of the evidence, the Court discovered serious inconsistencies in the records, concluding that the general diary entries had been falsified and tampered with.
Jharkhand HC Orders Rs 5 Lakh Compensation To Wrongly Imprisoned Man
The Jharkhand High Court has ordered the State government to compensate a man with Rs 5 lakh for his wrongful imprisonment in a false murder and rape case that occurred in 2014.
The victim, who was accused of raping and killing a woman and subsequently burning her body, spent four months in jail before it was revealed that the alleged victim was alive.
According to Advocate Sumit Prakash, the petitioner's lawyer, Kumar was falsely implicated in the case and endured severe torture during his detention, along with another co-accused.
